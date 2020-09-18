Christ Gospel Church setting up food booth to help with missing out on Fall Festival fundraising

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Fall Festival is a long-standing tradition in southern Indiana, but since it’s canceled, many local non-profits or charities will miss out on fundraising this year.
That’s why this year’s Fall Festival is turning into a “Faux Festival” so people can still get the food they love while helping out those charities.
You can still have that Fall Festival food as food booths will be setting up at different locations across Evansville.
It certainly isn’t going to look the same, but one of the first locations you can stop by is at Christ Gospel Church on Riverside Drive.
Over the years, these booths became famous for what they are really good at making, and Christ Gospel Church is known for its bread and apple dumplings.
When the community found out that they would not only be serving their food this year but taking pre-orders, they reacted in a big way.
The church tells us they made 400 loaves of bread last week and about 350 this week.
They tell us they are so thankful for the community support.
“We thank the community for supporting us," said Sharon Spicer, pastor at the church. "We have a lot of people that come here after the years that call me ahead and say, ‘Oh, we’re afraid you weren’t going to have them,’ and ‘I’ve ate my last one.’ They freeze well. Our bread and apple dumplings freeze well. Everything is homemade.”
They tell us the money they raise every year from their food booth helps them with church renovations and to give back to the ministry.
They will begin serving their food on September 24 and 25 at the church from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and of course, again on Fall Festival week on October 8 and 9.
