Central Library offering job help
By William Putt | September 18, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT - Updated September 18 at 4:24 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Evansville, new resources will be available through the library for those looking to find a job.

Central Library is opening a new section called “business central.”

It will be stocked with interview advice and other help for job seekers.

“For those who are on hard times or looking for a new job, this is a great place to start,” said Media Specialist Heather McKinney.

You can find resources on their website.

Right now, Central Library is open for curbside pickup, if you have a job-specific book you are looking for.

