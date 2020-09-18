Central Library offering job help

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Evansville, new resources will be available through the library for those looking to find a job.
Central Library is opening a new section called “business central.”
It will be stocked with interview advice and other help for job seekers.
“For those who are on hard times or looking for a new job, this is a great place to start,” said Media Specialist Heather McKinney.
You can find resources on their website.
Right now, Central Library is open for curbside pickup, if you have a job-specific book you are looking for.
