Bosse High School showcases newly completed renovations at Enlow Field

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Stadiums across the city will be playing host to several high school games on Friday night.
Fans will notice some major changes over Enlow Field ahead of Bosse’s game at 7 p.m.
Stadiums throughout Evansville were touched up in the offseason, such as the Reitz Bowl and Central Stadium on the north side. Meanwhile, Enlow Field on Bosse High School’s campus also looks a whole lot different.
New paint was applied to the bleacher area for fans, the railings were painted bright red, the Bosse Bulldogs' logo is more prominent and a new sign is now sitting atop the grandstands.
“People have been wanting this for a while, and it’s finally here - it’s great," Tommy Garrett, the groundskeeper at Bosse High School said. "As you can tell, it makes it look so much nicer, and you’re just looking at the outside. Back underneath is great too.”
The Bulldogs will christen their new stadium with the North Huskies set to pay a visit on Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
