Woodmont Health in Boonville up to 43 positive COVID-19 cases

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Woodmont Health in Boonville say there are 43 cases of coronavirus among their residents and staff.
Wednesday, they reported 11 cases.
Here is the full statement sent to us Thursday.
• Woodmont Health Campus, like senior living communities across Indiana and the country, is experiencing first-hand how devastating this coronavirus can be to our most frail and vulnerable citizens.
• Our residents are like family to us, and despite following guidelines set forth by the CDC, CMS and state and local health officials to reduce the spread of infection, we have continued to experience new cases of COVID-19.
• As of September 17th, we have 43 positive COVID-19 cases of residents and employees. We will continue to send daily text and email messages to our family members with our campus' most recent COVID-19 statistics. Statistics can also be viewed at www.trilogyhs.com/covid-19.
• As we continue to combat the virus, we are following all federal, state and local public health guidelines for limiting the spread of infection, and we are in frequent communication with the Warrick County Health Department and the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).
• We continue to work closely with local medical directors, physicians and nurses to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
• We take every COVID-19 diagnosis extremely seriously. We are working closely with the ISDH to mitigate the virus' spread and lessen its impact on our residents and employees.
• Before this pandemic is over, we anticipate we will experience additional cases of COVID-19 among our staff and residents.
• This is an incredibly difficult time for everyone. We will continue to do everything in our power to keep our Woodmont family healthy and safe. We thank the Boonville community for their support and all of the employees at Woodmont for their heroic work during this outbreak.
