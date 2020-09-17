WATCH LIVE: Ky. Supreme Court hear arguments in case about Gov. Beshear’s orders

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron are expected to be in the state’s supreme court Thursday.
Cameron filed a brief in the Kentucky Supreme Court against Governor Beshear, claiming his executive orders put in place due to COVID-19 are unconstitutional.
Cameron says Beshear’s 150 executive order he’s filed during the pandemic use absolute and arbitrary government power.
Records show Beshear and Cameron will present oral arguments.
