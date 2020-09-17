W. KY Botanical Garden buys WeatherBerry Farmhouse

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The WeatherBerry Historic Farmhouse in Owensboro has a new owner.
The property located on 2nd Street was purchased by the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden and will be used as a new welcome center.
Officials tell 14 News they do not have an exact opening date.
Right now, they’re working to make the house ADA compliant.
“We’ve already been expanding out this way anyway. This really cements we’re here. We are easy to find, and now we are off 2nd Street also along with the other tourists stops," said Executive Director Laurna Strehl.
Starting October 1, they will hold a Bourbon Basket Raffle to help raise money to fix up the new welcome center.
