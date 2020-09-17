University of Evansville launches new grant to help students with greatest financial need

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the University of Evansville have launched the Aces Opportunity Grant to make its education accessible to students who have the greatest financial need.
Officials say through the grant, qualified freshmen entering in the fall of 2021 whose families earn less than $50,000 will pay no tuition out of pocket.
They say Indiana students who submit a UE application for admission will automatically be considered for the grant.
“The Aces Opportunity Grant makes UE accessible to all Indiana students so that a financial barrier is not an obstacle to high impact, private education,” said president Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz. “The grant program is a strong statement that all students should have choices about how to plan for a successful future in a small classroom environment and, at the same time, to make a positive impact on our communities by joining our commitment to service in a changing world.”
School officials say the Aces Opportunity Grant works by bridging the gap between the scholarships and grants students receive and UE’s tuition costs.
For more information about the grant, visit the Univesity of Evansville’s website.
