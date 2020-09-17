Sunny skies and October-like temperatures

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our weekend forecast is full of sunny skies and fall-like temperatures!
We will see a few clouds tonight as a dry cold front clears our region. Temperatures will fall out of the 80s and through the 70s rather quickly this evening. We will keep dropping through the 60s overnight, eventually bottoming out in the mid 50s by Friday morning.
Friday will be sunny, cooler and a little breezy at times. Temperatures will only make it into the lower 70s Friday afternoon. That is almost 10° cooler than average for this time of year and would be more typical of early to mid-October. Adding to that fall-like feeling will be winds from the north-northeast around 7 to 14 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday night will be clear and chilly with temperatures falling in the mid to upper 40s by Saturday morning.
Saturday will be an almost exact repeat of Friday. It will not be quite as breezy, but it will still be sunny with high temperatures in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.
We keep sunny skies in the forecast throughout next week, but there will be a very gradual warm-up. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s Sunday, mid to upper 70s Monday, upper 70s Tuesday, and low 80s Wednesday and Thursday.
