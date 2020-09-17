Owensboro schools providing online hotspots, tech support for students

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s now the fourth week of classes for students with Owensboro Public Schools.
The school district has required students to learn virtually until October 12.
“We’re handing out wireless hotspots,” Owensboro Public High School computer lab technician Devin McKnight said.
However, learning online comes with its own set of challenges.
“Some families at our schools don’t have internet service and need service, so we’re providing those for them,” McKnight said.
McKnight is known at the tech guru at Estes Elementary School, so it’s not unusual for him to work with technology, but his work has had an essential impact on families within the school system due to the pandemic.
“We are servicing, taking care of people who are having technical problems with their devices that we’ve provided - the Chromebooks,” McKnight said.
Every morning, McKnight and two other staff members volunteer their time to make sure that each student’s Chromebook is working and staying online.
The district has purchased 200 hotspots. Officials ask public school families in need of a hot spot to contact their family resource coordinators.
