Owensboro Public Schools returning to class Oct. 12 under hybrid plan

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Public Schools officials say they will return to in-person learning through the hybrid (A/B) model beginning Oct. 12.
Here is the full letter from Dr. Matthew Constant.
As we promised back in August, this letter is to notify families that our district intends to return to in-person learning under the A/B model originally presented in our school’s reopening plan. That plan can be found on our district website at reopen.tradition1871.com.
Students in the “A” group will be in-person on Monday and Tuesday. Students in the “B” group will be in-person on Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will remain a day for cleaning the buildings, teacher planning and allow students to complete assignments. Families will receive an email through Infinite Campus reminding them of their day assignment. Emerson Academy will communicate with their families separately.
Those students who are enrolled in Virtual Academy will continue on that program through the end of the first semester. At this time, both models are at full capacity and therefore we cannot allow any further changing between the two, including between A/B days.
We understand that our families are split on the concern for returning to in-person classes. To be as transparent as possible, our district will be completing the required reporting information for our district that will inform families about the positive cases in our district for both staff and students for in-person learning. That information will be available on our website beginning September 28.
It is important to remember that the data coming from our district that will be available on our district website will be the most up-to-date information available. The information coming from the state report on the kycovid19.ky.gov website is delayed by several days and isn’t always current information. We feel it is important to provide this information to our families so they are informed about how the virus affects our schools.
Our district will continue to provide breakfast and lunch meals to OPS students in Virtual Academy. Meals will be provided at every OPS school location except preschools and Emerson Academy Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.-noon.
A quick reminder that masks will be required at all times, by students and staff, during in-person learning except during meal times and when social distancing can be observed. Following all of the guidelines laid out in our reopening plan are crucial to the success of keeping the virus numbers down and preventing another shut down.
Our teachers and staff are overjoyed about getting our students back in class and seeing their smiling faces. Virtual learning has been an imperfect solution during this shutdown, but there is no substitute for in-person learning and the value it provides to students. We look forward to having you back on October 12.
Regards,
Dr. Matthew Constant
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.