Officials introduce new virtual platform that inspires community engagement amid pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials from five counties in our Tri-State area came together Thursday at the Evansville Regional Airport to introduce a new virtual platform.
The new online platform, called Regional VOICE, allows people from Gibson, Posey, Vanderburgh, and Warrick counties in Indiana and Henderson County in Kentucky to share their voice on how to make their communities better.
Leadership Everyone representatives tell us that this remote participation was developed to help people adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This way community members can be in the safety of their own homes but also share their ideas for the future.
Representatives tell us you can easily get involved by going to the Regional VOICE website.
