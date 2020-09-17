Hopkins Co. reports new COVID-19 death; Green River District up 38 new cases.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Health Department website is showing their 38th COVID-19 death while two more people have tested positive. The county has now had 576 confirmed positive cases and 473 recoveries.
They currently have 65 active cases.
The Hopkins County Health Department also announced that several local businesses have been issued citations due to employees not wearing masks or following the mandate requiring customers to wear masks.
The following businesses have been issued citations:
- EZ Mart
- Gill’s Fuel Mart
- Marco’s Pizza
- Wick’s Well
- YMCA
- Catering and Creations Express 1
- Sonic on North Main Street
- South Main Diner
The Green River District is reporting 38 additional COVID-19 cases.
Of those new cases, 16 are in Union County, 15 are in Daviess County, four are in Ohio County, two are in Henderson County, and there is one new case in Webster County.
Green River health officials say they have a total of 2,757 confirmed cases. They say 2,353 people have recovered from the virus.
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 1,190 cases, 13 deaths, 1,040 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 740 cases, 12 deaths, 682 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 576 cases, 38 deaths, 473 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 449 cases, 9 death, 409 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 606 cases, 4 deaths, 495 recovered
- Webster Co. - 143 cases, 3 death, 119 recovered
- McLean Co. - 71 cases, 1 death, 65 recovered
- Union Co. - 235 cases, 2 death, 166 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 63 cases, 59 recovered
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.