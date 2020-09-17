Health officials: United Healthcare letters had incorrect information

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ascension St. Vincent is reporting new letters are being sent patients regarding it’s United Healthcare network.
They say United Healthcare sent letters with incorrect information to patients last month informing them that certain St. Vincent facilities and providers in the Evansville area were no longer participating in the network.
They say the information is not correct, and there is no need for patients to choose a new provider.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.