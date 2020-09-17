Gov. Holcomb: IN declared top state for adoptions

INDIANA (WFIE) - Indiana is the top state in the country when it comes to increasing the number of children adopted from foster care.
Gov. Eric Holcomb and the U.S. Administration of Children and Families made the announcement at a ceremony on Thursday.
The state was also awarded more than $4.7 million in funding to enhance Indiana’s child welfare system.
Gov. Holcomb says 2,489 children were adopted in 2019 through the state department of child services.
