EVSC still awaiting guidance on ISDH coronavirus dashboard information

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard for schools is on the way, but some details still need to be ironed out.
“What we are waiting for is just guidance to tell us exactly what needs to be reported and how they are going to share information," Jason Woebkenberg, public information officer for the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation.
Right now, if a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, close contacts with that person are notified. Close contacts are identified as those who spend a cumulative 15 minutes within six feet of that person during the day.
“We have to be cautious about how we share information," Woebkenberg said. “The people who need to know, we are absolutely going to contact those individuals. People that don’t need to know, that becomes a different story because of having to maintain privacy."
Some parents tell 14 News they wish that all parents would be notified if a student or teacher in their child’s classroom has tested positive, even if their child has not been identified as a close contact.
“While we certainly understand that some parents may be asking questions, we definitely have a lot of parents who are saying, ‘If it’s my child, I don’t want anyone to know - I want to be private about this.’ So we have to be very respectful about that," Woebkenberg said.
EVSC officials maintain they will follow whatever protocols and guidelines that the ISDH rolls out for reporting information.
“We’ve said from the very beginning - we are not an official reporting agency, and we will leave that to the professionals that handle that, so it looks like the state is working out a system where they can actually take on that responsibility," Woebkenberg said. “So we are very anxious to learn additional details.”
