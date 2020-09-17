COVID-19 antibody clinical trial underway in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For those who have recently tested positive for COVID-19, researchers in charge of a new clinical trial in the Evansville area is looking for volunteers to take part in the study.
It’s connected to a national partnership with Eli Lilly, which aims to bring relief to thousands of Americans. This is a Phase 2 clinical trial from Qualmedica Research, LLC.
Officials say that means once smaller tests are complete, it will move to Phase 3 and be available for the general public. Participants will receive a single infusion of monoclonal antibodies to see if a new therapy shortens the recovery time of COVID-19.
Dr. David Schultz is the principal investigator of the project.
“And what this antibody does is it binds to the spike protein that is attached to the COVID-19 virus," Dr. Schultz said. "And in doing so, it reduces its ability to enter into host cells in your body.”
So who qualifies for this free clinical trial? Researchers are looking for volunteers 65 years or older who are within the first 72 hours of COVID-19 symptoms.
Doctors stress this trial is only for people with mild to moderate symptoms. Patients at least 55 years of age may also qualify if they are considered obese.
Officials tell 14 News this clinical trial has already started, but will continue for a few more weeks.
For those interested in participating, officials ask to contact their office in Evansville.
The contact information is listed in the following:
5015 Plaza East Blvd.
Evansville, IN 47715
(812) 205-2475
