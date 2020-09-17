City Council member Ron Beane opposed to budget proposals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville City Council member held a late afternoon news conference Thursday to set the record straight on his stance on three amended budget proposals.
As we reported on Monday, one possibility is to move $250,000 from EPD’s budget to the affordable housing trust fund.
The same amount of money would then be allotted to the police department from public safety local option income tax money.
The proposal to cut public safety money is presented by President Burton.
A second proposal, by councilman Elpers, would add $15 dollars on insurance co-pays, plus a 2% pay cut to all city employees - except police and fire departments. Beane wants to make it clear that neither of these plans would get his support.
“I went on the record Monday night, and I said, not only was I opposed to the ordinance that involved the police department and a housing project, that I would never vote to defund the police or reduce their budget by what was submitted by the mayor to our city council,” said Beane.
The third and final proposal Beane is against is presented by council Weaver.
If approved, it could include a 3% budget reduction across the board - applied to any department using city money.
Any transfers from the public safety local option income tax fund must be approved by city council.
The budget for that fund next year is about $6.5 million dollars.
The city budget must be finalized by November 1.
