Autumn Weather On The Way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A sharp cold front will sweep out summer and usher in autumn. The front will keep Sally’s rains east but will bring a slight chance of rain from this afternoon through the evening. Skies becoming partly sunny with high temps in lower 80′s. Tonight, partly cloudy and cooler with lows dropping into the mid-50′s.
Friday-Sunday, fabulous autumn like weather replete with sunshine. High temps in the lower 70′s and lows dipping into the upper 40′s under clear skies.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.