State reports new COVID-19 death in Wayne Co.

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - During Governor JB Pritzker’s COVID-19 update, his team announced 1,941 new COVID-19 cases in the state along with 35 new deaths, one of which is in Wayne County.
This newly reported death in Wayne County is the fifth resident to pass away from the virus.
The state has had a total of 266,151 confirmed positive cases and 8,367 total deaths.
You can watch Governor Pritzker’s full press conference below.
Here are the current cases in our Illinois area:
- White County - 153 cases
- Wabash County - 143 cases, one death
- Edwards County - 57 cases
- Wayne County - 225 cases, five deaths
