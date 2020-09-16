St. Joseph Peace Mission shows off new area in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - St. Joseph Peace Mission is showing off the newly completed Nicky Hayden Commons Area.
The area was designed to help at-risk children at the facility through recreation, leisure and therapy.
The area will be also be used to provide space for children to interact with family and friends.
Wednesday’s event was a drive-thru tour.
This is a special space that is an extension of the Hayden Home for girls that gives kids the chance to have extra recreational space as well as therapeutic space," said President of St. Joseph Peace Mission, Paula Yevincy.
If you would like to help the mission, officials at the facility are always in need of monetary donations, cleaning supplies and personal hygiene products.
