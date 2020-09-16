Skeletal remains found in 2018 in Wabash Co. identified

WABASH CO. Ill. (WFIE) - The Wabash County Coroner has identified the skeletal remains found in October of 2018 in a farm field north of Mt. Carmel.
The coroner says the remains are that of 29-year-old Marcus W. Adams of Mt. Carmel.
In 2018, an autopsy was performed on the remains but showed no definitive cause of death.
A farmer found the remains when he was mowing, telling authorities he came across what looked like a human skull. He said it appeared to have hair and leather skin.
The Wabash County Coroner says the Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Illinois State Police.
