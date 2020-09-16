No sewer rate increase in 2021 in Evansville, customers to be billed differently

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says there will not be a sewer rate increase for Evansville Water and Sewer Utility customers in 2021.
He says it’s so there won’t be additional financial burdens during the pandemic.
Although none were scheduled, rate increases for Evansville had been approved through 2021 in order to help pay for government mandated upgrades.
Water officials also announced Wednesday they will changed the way customers are billed for water usage.
Starting in October, customers will be billed per 100 gallons instead of 1,000 gallons.
Officials say the change to a smaller unit of measure will more precisely reflect the amount of water used on monthly billing statements.
