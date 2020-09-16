Watch Live: Gov. Holcomb gives COVID-19 update

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reports Wednesday 107,809 confirmed positive cases and 3,247 total deaths.
That’s up from Tuesday’s 107,229 confirmed positive cases and 3,235 total deaths.
The map shows one additional death in both Spencer and Vanderburgh Counties.
The coronavirus map shows 47 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 27 new cases in Warrick County, two new cases in Dubois County, three new cases in Posey County, 12 new cases in Gibson County, three new cases in Spencer County, and three new cases in Pike County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 3,134 cases, 25 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 914 cases, 18 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 1,033 cases, 34 deaths
- Perry Co. - 200 cases, 14 deaths
- Posey Co. - 284 cases, 1 death
- Gibson Co. - 425 cases, 4 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 194 cases, 4 death
- Pike Co. - 131 cases, 1 death
Governor Holcomb will give a COVID-19 update Wednesday.
