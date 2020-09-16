NCAA schedules return date for college basketball season on Nov. 25

September 16, 2020

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The NCAA has reportedly set a date for the return of college basketball.

According to sources, the governing body of college athletics has scheduled November 25 as the start date for the 2020-21 college basketball season.

This decision was finalized after a meeting by the Division I Council on Wednesday.

The beginning of practice will take place on October 14, which is six weeks before the initial start date.

