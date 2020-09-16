Muppet cartoonist visits Comic Quest in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A world-renowned illustrator and comic artist is in Evansville.
Guy Gilchrist is making one of his first stops in his six weeks socially distanced Smile Tour Wednesday and Thursday at Comic Quest.
He’s known as Muppet creator Jim Henson’s cartoonist.
He is best known for his work creating the Muppet’s comic strip, his work with the Muppet Babies cartoon, and his 20 plus years with the “Nancy” comic strip.
He’s also celebrating 40 years since he began working with Jim Henson.
Gilchrist is hosting comic con styled meet and greets where fans can purchase his signed artwork.
Gilchrist says this is a safe and fun way to bring a smile onto people’s faces.
My joy is your smile. The fact that I’m drawing stuff that makes you happy - that’s my total rush," said Gilchrist. “So anything else is just good vibe after good vibe after good vibe.”
Gilchrist will be at Comic Quest until 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.
