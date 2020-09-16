MSD of North Posey reported 4 COVID-19 cases since classes started a month ago

“I think the biggest issue is to relieve that fear that parents, students and staff have," said Associate Superintendent Michael Galvin. "We want to be transparent. We wanted our community to know that we’re addressing these issues. We’re trying to take all the precautions we can to keep our kids and staff as safe as possible. So as we began down this road, and we knew that this was going to happen, we knew that there would be cases that take place, we wanted to be as transparent as possible.”