Humid & Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hurricane Sally restrengthened to a Category 2 early this morning as it pinwheels slowly along the Gulf Coast. The monster storm is moving at a snail’s pace (2 to 3 mph) and will make landfall near Gulfport, Mississippi. All the rains from Sally will remain to the south of the area but the outer cloud bands will move north blocking some sun. Partly sunny and warmer with high temps in the lower 80′s.
Thursday, a cold front will sweep through bringing a slight chance of rain from Thursday afternoon through the evening. Skies becoming partly sunny with high temps in lower 80′s. Thursday night, partly cloudy and cooler with lows dropping into the mid-50′s.
Friday-Sunday, fabulous autumn like weather rife with sunshine. High temps in the lower 70′s and lows dipping into the upper 40′s under clear skies.
