Humid & Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hurricane Sally restrengthened to a Category 2 early this morning as it pinwheels slowly along the Gulf Coast. The monster storm is moving at a snail’s pace (2 to 3 mph) and will make landfall near Gulfport, Mississippi. All the rains from Sally will remain to the south of the area but the outer cloud bands will move north blocking some sun. Partly sunny and warmer with high temps in the lower 80′s.