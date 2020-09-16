Families concerned over rising COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Health Department says that Transcendent Healthcare is a definite area of concern regarding COVID-19 cases.
When your loved one is on the inside and COVID-19 is keeping you out, families say it’s hard to deal with.
“With this COVID, I just feel so vulnerable that I can’t just walk in and see how they’re doing,” an anonymous family member of a resident at Transcendent Healthcare in Boonville said.
Emotions remain high for family members and loved ones are concerned over the spread of the virus going through long-term care facilities.
“I’m really uncertain about everything that’s going on because we’re told as families of the residents, we’re told one thing and then we’ll receive information on something that’s completely different, completely opposite of what we’ve been told through text," they said. “It’s just uncertainty that is really bothering me. Is it worse than what they’re telling us? Is that why they don’t want us to know anything right now.”
In a statement sent out on Saturday, Transcendent Healthcare told families that as of September 13, three residents and four employees have tested positive for COVID-19, but loved ones say mixed messages have made them think there are more cases than are being reported.
“I don’t want to stir up any drama because I’m just concerned about my loved one there," they said. “I don’t want any repercussions to happen, I just want to make sure they’re taken care of."
“He is up in age and he’s not healthy, otherwise he wouldn’t be there. He needs long-term care and I just don’t want him to end up with the virus."
The Woodmont Health Campus in Boonville also reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
14 News will continue to follow this story and provide the updated numbers as they come out.
