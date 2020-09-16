Evansville man arrested after allegedly crashing stolen motorcycle while running from deputies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail after allegedly crashing a stolen motorcycle while running from sheriff’s deputies.
Early Wednesday morning, authorities say a deputy saw a motorcycle traveling north on North Green River Road.
The deputy tried to pull the motorcycle over, and say the rider stopped and had his female passenger get off before fleeing at high speed.
Deputies say the rider to turn on Millersburg Road and hit a curb and crashed. The rider rolled about ten feet from the motorcycle and landed in a grassy area.
According to a press release, a deputy checked on 48-year-old Christopher Hall, who gave a false name.
Officials say Hall sustained a cut on the back of his head and road rash to the side of his body. He was taken to the hospital.
Deputies say after checking the motorcycle’s registration, they discovered the bike was stolen. They also say they discovered that Hall had a suspended license and was wanted on felony charges in both Gibson and Warrick counties.
After searching Hall’s belongings, authorities also say they found nearly three grams of meth and a small amount of fentanyl.
He was later released from the hospital and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on several charges.
