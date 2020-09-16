Evansville has new location for early voting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville has a new location for those wanting to vote early.
Vanderburgh County Clerk Carla Hayden announced Wednesday that the Old National Events Plaza will serve as a location for the public to cast early votes.
State law requires each county to establish an early voting place for residents. Typically, that takes place in the Clerk’s Office.
But Hayden says due to COVID-19 and the safety precautions that come with it, a larger space was needed.
Voting at the Old National Events Plaza will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday beginning October 6 and ending at noon on Monday, November 2.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.