84-year-old Red Cross volunteer heads west to help those affected by California wildfires

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Red Cross volunteer took off to help those affected by the wildfires in California.
Fran Matheny, a long time volunteer of the Southern Indiana chapter, has gone as far as New York and Houston for the Red Cross.
She’s logged more than 1,900 worth of blood drives.
Fran will also be celebrating her 85th birthday this Sunday.
“Wherever you go, you can always help somebody, so that’s why I do it, and I’ll do it as long as I can,” Fran said.
To become a volunteer, click here. Anyone interested can also call the Red Cross at 888-684-1441.
