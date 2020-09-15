Sunny today, slight chance of rain Wednesday & Thursday

As Sally continues to move through the Deep South, a cold front will approach our region from the north-northwest. A few more showers are possible Thursday, mainly in the morning, as that cold front pushes through the Tri-State, but it looks like that rain will be fairly isolated. Any clouds and rain we do see from that system will start to clear by Thursday afternoon and evening, and cooler, drier air from the north will take over as we head into the weekend.