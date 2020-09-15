Sunny today, slight chance of rain Wednesday & Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday, but have some beautiful, fall-like weather in store to end the week!
We started the day with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s, but we will break into the mid 70s by lunchtime before topping out in the lower 80s this afternoon under ample sunshine!
Tonight will be mostly clear, but we may see a few more clouds late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Temperatures will fall back into the upper 50s to low 60s by the end of the night.
By Wednesday, Hurricane Sally will be moving inland into southeast Mississippi and southern Alabama. Some of the clouds and even a few showers from the outer edges of that system may reach the Tri-State, but I think we will still see at least a few peeks of sunshine, and most of us will stay dry. If we do see any rain, it will most likely be in western Kentucky.
As Sally continues to move through the Deep South, a cold front will approach our region from the north-northwest. A few more showers are possible Thursday, mainly in the morning, as that cold front pushes through the Tri-State, but it looks like that rain will be fairly isolated. Any clouds and rain we do see from that system will start to clear by Thursday afternoon and evening, and cooler, drier air from the north will take over as we head into the weekend.
High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s Wednesday but will only make it to around the 80° Thursday as that cold front pushes through. Behind the front, high temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s Friday and Saturday. We will gradually warm up early next week with highs in the mid 70s Sunday and upper 70s to near 80° Monday. Our skies will stay sunny throughout the weekend and into early next week.
