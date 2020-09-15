Perry Co. Small Business Micro-Grant Program awards over $12K to several local small businesses

“Over the past six months, we have watched as many of our local businesses have experienced the crushing economic blows of COVID-19 – forced closures due to State mandates, sudden and extreme income reductions, shifting market demands, inventory and supply chain shortfalls, canceled promotions and events,” said Erin Emerson, Executive Director of the Perry County Development Corporation. “The list goes on and on as do the long and short-term economic impacts. When our local small businesses are suffering, that is when our missions are more vital than ever.”