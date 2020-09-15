New childcare center planned for downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Plans are in the works for a new childcare center near downtown Evansville.
The architect on the project tells us Rise Learning Center will be located at the former United Way building on Northwest 4th Street.
It will have the capacity to care for 35 children with rooms for infants, toddlers, and a mixed stage room for ages three and up.
He says renovations will begin once state and local approvals are finalized.
We’ll keep you updated.
