Man in custody after Owensboro standoff

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A man is in custody after being barricaded in a duplex.
It happened Tuesday afternoon in the 3800 block of Bent Tree Drive.
When police got to the door, officers say the suspect, 35-year-old Michael Fairrow, who was wanted on a federal warrant, climbed through the attic into an adjacent apartment.
The residents of that apartment were able to escape, leaving Fairrow inside and refusing to come out.
Authorities tell 14 News that family members told police that Fairrow was likely armed and that they did not believe he would surrender.
Police say no one was hurt.
The Owensboro Police Department Emergency Response Team, along with the Hazardous Device Unit, responded and ultimately took Mr. Fairrow into custody without incident after several hours.
