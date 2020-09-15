KSP warns public of scams in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say they have been contacted by several concerned citizens about scams in Hopkins County.
Troopers say they have been made aware of two different scams. The first was a call from someone claiming to work for AT&T. They told the caller if he would send $1,000 in eBay cards, his monthly bill would be lower.
Troopers say after sending the payment, the caller would qualify for other discounts if more eBay cards were sent.
The second scam was similar. Troopers say this person claimed to work for Amazon. They requested money to be sent in Google Play cards.
Kentucky State Police would like to remind the public to never share your Social Security Number or other personal information online or by phone.
They say legitimate businesses will never ask you to pay with Apple cards, eBay cards, Google Play cards, or any other prepaid card.
To report a possible scam, please contact 888-432-9257.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.