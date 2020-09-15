Henderson Co. Clerk releases information about voting options, locations

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Clerk’s Office posted some information about voting options on its Facebook page.
Mail-in ballots will be sent out soon, so if you want one, you need to sign up online or call the clerk’s office.
In-person early voting starts October 13 Monday through Friday and Saturday at Chase Fulcher Archery Training Center and Henderson County Courthouse.
The locations for voting on November 3 were released too. You can find that full list in the post below.
All registered voters can cast their ballot at any location. Officials say CDC guidelines will be followed.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.