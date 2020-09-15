Health officials: Staff and patrons of Chasers Bar exposed to COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Health Department, along with the Gibson and Posey County Health Departments say they have identified two confirmed case of COVID-19 in patrons of Chasers Bar and Grill on Franklin St. in Evansville.
They were identified Saturday through local testing.
Health officials say the two people were at Chasers Bar and Grill from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. on the evening of September 11.
Officials say they were not wearing a face coverings or social distancing.
All staff and patrons of Chasers Bar and Grill who were there during that time should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.
If you begin to feel ill, officials say you should stay home, except to seek medical attention, and separate yourself from others.
The Vanderburgh County Health Department says they will be contacting the management of Chasers Bar and Grill with the concerns of exposure and compliance with Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order 20-37 requiring every individual with the State of Indiana to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth when inside a business, public building, or other indoor place open to the public.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.