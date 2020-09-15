Watch Live: Gov. Beshear is giving a coronavirus update

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has a coronavirus briefing scheduled for 3 p.m.
In collaboration with the Department for Local Government (DLG), Gov. Andy Beshear announced 20 Central Kentucky governments were approved for $7,009,885 in reimbursements from the CARES Act for local governments with expenses related to COVID-19.
“Our local governments have been lifelines in our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gov. Beshear. “This funding is crucial as we work to restart and rebuild Kentucky’s economy while continuing to keep Kentuckians safe.”
The Green River District Health Department is reporting 36 new coronavirus cases Tuesday.
Of those new cases, 16 are in Daviess County, nine are in Henderson County, four are in Ohio County, three are in Union County, and there’s one new case in both McLean and Webster counties.
Green River health officials say they have had 2,691 total confirmed positive cases in the district. They say 2,300 of those have recovered.
The Hopkins County Health Department website shows 10 new COVID-19 cases. The county has now had 573 confirmed cases and 456 recoveries.
The county currently has 80 active cases.
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 1,161 cases, 13 deaths, 1,023 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 727 cases, 12 deaths, 673 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 573 cases, 37 deaths, 456 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 444 cases, 9 death, 405 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 597 cases, 4 deaths, 479 recovered
- Webster Co. - 141 cases, 2 death, 116 recovered
- McLean Co. - 68 cases, 1 death, 65 recovered
- Union Co. - 216 cases, 1 death, 154 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 64 cases, 58 recovered
