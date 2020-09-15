Fall makes an early arrival in the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Even through fall doesn’t officially begin for another week, it will feel fallish for the rest of this week. High pressure will direct cool, Canadian air across the Tri-State for the remainder of the week. Daily highs will cool into the 70s for the end of the week, and overnight lows will dip into the low 60s and down to the middle 50s by the weekend. Rain chances are nearly zero for the next 5 days. Hurricane Sally is now expected to remain a little farther south, and will not bring significant rain chances to any part of the area this week.