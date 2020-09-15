Daviess Co. high schools to implement phased return to in-person learning

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Daviess County Public Schools District say their three high schools will implement a phased return to in-person instruction for students in grades 9-12.
According to a press release, Apollo, Daviess County, and Heritage Park high school students who decided to return for in-person instruction will begin returning to school on September 23.
School leaders say students who selected the Virtual Academy will continue until at least the end of the semester.
The transition will start on Wednesday, September 23 for freshmen assigned to Group A. That will be a full day of orientation, and then they will begin in-person instruction every Monday and Tuesday, starting on September 28.
Freshmen assigned to Group B will attend orientation on Wednesday, September 30 before starting in-person learning every Thursday and Friday, starting October 1.
According to district officials, sophomores, juniors, and seniors are on a virtual A-B schedule for the week of September 28. Those students will start in-person learning to their A-B group assignments the week of October 12-16.
Students in Group A will have in-person classes on Monday and Tuesday while doing virtual learning on Wednesday and participate in hybrid learning on Thursday and Friday.
Group B students will have hybrid learning on Monday and Tuesday, virtual learning on Wednesday, and have in-person instruction on Thursday and Friday.
DCPS Superintendent Matt Robins says this plan aligns with the guidelines from Governor Andy Beshear.
