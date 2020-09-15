Catholic Charities of Evansville dedicates new home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Catholic Charities of Evansville has a new home.
The organization has been based out of leased offices, classrooms and meeting spaces for decades.
On Tuesday, their newly constructed space on Stringtown Road was dedicated and blessed by Bishop Joseph Siegel.
Catholic Charities provides a variety of services like job and life skills training, immigration services and other services to reduce the cycle of poverty in the community.
Leaders say they’re grateful to have this new space to continue to provide the community.
“The building is important and beautiful, but the most important part is the work that’s carried on here through our work at Catholic Charities and the people served,” said Executive Director Denise Seibert Townsend.
The new space was paid for through the Stewards of God’s Grace Capital Campaign. It’s located at 2111 Stringtown Road at the former home of St. Theresa Church.
