Castle High School reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Castle High School is reporting two new positive cases of COVID-19.
In a letter to parents, school leaders said they found at by the end of the day Monday that two students were positive.
They said once they learned about those cases, they put their mitigation plan into place.
Leaders say those students will now quarantine for 14 days.
The school and corporation leaders say they are working closely with the Warrick County Health Department.
