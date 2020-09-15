Aaron Barrett makes 2020 debut with Nationals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Evansville native, Aaron Barrett, made his 2020 debut on the mound for the Washington Nationals Tuesday night.
Barrett was called to the Nationals' active roster earlier Tuesday before pitching against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Barrett threw for 1 2/3 scoreless innings, recording 1 strikeout, 1 walk and allowing 2 hits on 22 pitches (12 strikes).
It’s been a long journey for the Central High School graduate to the big leagues. After a torn ligament and Tommy John surgery in 2015, followed by another injury in 2016, Barrett was absent from the Majors for 4 years, until making his emotional return to the mound for the Nationals in 2019.
He was apart of the World Series Champion Washington Nationals team in 2019.
Barrett was recalled from Washington’s alternative site in Fredericksburg, VA. Barrett and his wife recently welcomed their first son, Paxytn, on September 10.
