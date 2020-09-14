USI Students react to quarantined student organization, several cases attributed to Frontier Com. College Baseball Team

UNDATED (WFIE) - Several University of Southern Indiana students say they’re surprised to hear an entire student organization is quarantined after university officials say several organization members tested positive for COVID-19.
As we’ve reported, USI officials report there are several COVID-19 cases among a student organization on campus. The university is not naming the organization.
“Yes, it is a little bit frightening just going out because I am involved in student organizations," said USI Freshman Charity Phlederer. "So, definitely keeping like more precautions, and just more sanitizer and more masks, so just kind of being extra precautions about it.”
USI officials would not make anyone available for on-camera comment Monday, but did issue a statement to 14 News from Dr. Khalilah Doss, Vice President for Student Affair:
“Contact tracers within the USI Dean of Students Office are ensuring that every member of the student organization is individually contacted and able to identify their own potential exposure risk as well as contact with others. Individual members of the organization will be asked to follow different protocols based on their respective exposure. A list of University protocols, including steps to be taken by students who have either tested positive or been in close contact to a confirmed positive case of COVID-19, can be found on the USI website.”
On Monday, the University of Evansville reported 10 more coronavirus cases on their student dashboard since Sept. 11, for a total of 26.
At Frontier Community College in Wayne County, buildings were supposed to re-open Monday. But officials say on social media an increase of cases will keep buildings closed for the time being.
Wayne County Health Officials told 14 News Sunday around 30 cases in the county were tied to Frontier’s baseball team.
College officials say those who tested positive are now quarantined.
Frontier Community College didn’t have a prepared statement at the time of this report but told 14 News they’d have one ready for Tuesday.
