USI Students react to quarantined student organization, several cases attributed to Frontier Com. College Baseball Team

“Contact tracers within the USI Dean of Students Office are ensuring that every member of the student organization is individually contacted and able to identify their own potential exposure risk as well as contact with others. Individual members of the organization will be asked to follow different protocols based on their respective exposure. A list of University protocols, including steps to be taken by students who have either tested positive or been in close contact to a confirmed positive case of COVID-19, can be found on the USI website.”