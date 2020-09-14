Union Co. students return to class Monday despite rising COVID-19 cases in the area

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Despite rising COVID-19 cases, and the county being in the “red category,” Union County Schools are opening Monday for the first time in months.
The school district tells us they are working to get students back into the classrooms and taking all the safety precautions, including having a split blue and white schedule to keep class sizes down.
District officials tell us they’re ready to welcome back 70 percent of the student population with the other 30 percent opting for the virtual option.
Union County will be doing infrared temperature checks at their doors. Classrooms have been set up for social distancing, and as part of the state requirements, masks must also be worn at all times, except when eating or drinking.
A letter from the superintendent also states they will have a COVID-19 dashboard on the district’s website to keep families updated on any cases in the schools, and phone calls will go out directly to close contacts.
They tell us they are excited to see their students again and are working to keep them safe.
“Everything we will do will be systematic in trying to avoid any grouping in order to allow for social distancing, so whenever buses arrive, only one bus at a time will come in the building and go through their screen," said Malinda Beauchamp with Union County Public Schools. "As parents arrive in the morning, we will do those screens before students enter the building.”
Union County Schools are, of course, using guidance from both the state and local health departments, telling us they are checking in the with health department regularly.
At last check, the health department gave them the all-clear to go ahead with in-person classes.
The county was featured in a White House report, showing areas with a rate of 10 percent coronavirus positivity or higher. The judge-executive says for a county with 15,000 people, that was very out of the ordinary.
He says in working with the health department, they’ve learned the positive cases have come mainly from work, family clusters, and from churches.
