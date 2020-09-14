Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 4

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Here’s a list of the Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees from Week 4.
- Capoleton Presswood - North RB
- 15 carries
- 216 yards
- 3 touchdowns
- Brady Allen - Gibson So. QB
- 27-43 passing
- 299 yards
- 4 touchdowns
- Bryson Parm - Daviess Co. RB
- 21 carries
- 191 yards
- 3 touchdowns
- Ethan Avery - Owensboro RB
- 11 carries
- 163 yards
- 2 touchdowns
Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7 p.m. on Thursday. This week’s Player of the Week winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.
You can find the sports app by searching “14Sports WFIE” in your app store.
