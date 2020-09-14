Tell City Football making community, alumni proud

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Four weeks into the Indiana high school football season, a handful of unbeaten teams still remain: Central, North, Jasper, Southridge and Tell City.
The Marksmen are enjoying their best season since the 1992 season when that team won its first 12 games before losing in the semistate.
On Friday, the Marksmen defeated North Posey in a 35-17 victory to win their fourth straight, and all this winning has sparked plenty of excitement from those in the community, who have been hungry to see this kind of success on the gridiron.
“Everybody says nice things to them all weekend long - it’s good for the community," Tell City head football coach Mac Webb said. “It’s good for the alumni to see some of the honors and recognition that Tell City’s getting. That was part of what drew me to Tell City during my interviews, is they told me that the community is hungry for a winner. They want somebody to support. They want a team to support. It’s very exciting fun to hear the stories of the alumni, and they’re proud of Tell City Football.”
“The community’s been pretty great, I mean everybody’s been telling us good job and everything,” Tell City senior linebacker Hunter Beckort said. “Right now, we’re just trying not to get too big of a head and stay focused on what we got to do every Friday.”
Tell City has a great chance to win their fifth consecutive game on Friday as the group travels to play winless Springs Valley at 6:30. p.m.
