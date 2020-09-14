Santa Claus Town Council takes step closer to approved rezoning

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - The Santa Claus Town Council approved the first reading of an ordinance to rezone property at Christmas Lake golf course to allow a planned unit development.
This - however - would not affect the course itself.
Developers will have to go before the council with a master plan before any new construction can take place.
The rezoning will remove agricultural zoning from the back nine of the course and the R2 from the front.
“I just got high hopes that they maintain the golf course, it’s a great part of this community, that course means a lot to this town and keep the integrity of the course,” said Ron Smith.
The second reading of the ordinance will be at the next council meeting on October 12.
