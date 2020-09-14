30 new COVID-19 cases in Warrick Co.; Vanderburgh Co. up 28 cases

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 755 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths.
The state has now had 106,540 confirmed positive cases and 3,215 total deaths.
The coronavirus map shows 30 new cases in Warrick County, 28 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 14 new cases in Gibson County, six new cases in Spencer County, two new cases in Dubois County, and one new case in both Perry and Posey counties.
Evansville city officials announced on Monday that testing at the CK Newsome Center has been extended through October.
They say operations will continue Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Registration is required to be tested. You can get registered here, or call 888-634-1116.
City officials say testing is free to all and no medical insurance is necessary. However, they say residents with existing insurance are asked to provide that information during the scheduling process.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 3,055 cases, 24 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 909 cases, 18 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 987 cases, 31 deaths
- Perry Co. - 200 cases, 14 deaths
- Posey Co. - 280 cases, 1 death
- Gibson Co. - 398 cases, 4 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 188 cases, 3 death
- Pike Co. - 126 cases, 1 death
